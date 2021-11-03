Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Monett and a woman from Cassville were killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by Taylor McGlothlin, 18, of Monett crossed the centerline of Highway 37 and hit a car driven by Maria Haros, 33, of Cassville.

Two passengers in McGlothlin’s car and a 15-year-old passenger in Haros car were flown to Springfield hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

117 people have been killed in traffic crashes so far this year in Troop D which covers southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.