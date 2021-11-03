Advertisement

Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Monett and a woman from Cassville were killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by Taylor McGlothlin, 18, of Monett crossed the centerline of Highway 37 and hit a car driven by Maria Haros, 33, of Cassville.

Two passengers in McGlothlin’s car and a 15-year-old passenger in Haros car were flown to Springfield hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

117 people have been killed in traffic crashes so far this year in Troop D which covers southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Firefighters investigate deadly house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election
Rain is likely for the southern counties tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers Tonight For Some

Latest News

SPS district
Debate over student masking requirements heats up in Springfield
Mother of Willard marine discusses suicide prevention
Mother of Willard, Mo. Marine discusses suicide prevention; White House launches new initiative
Crime Stoppers: Police need your help locating man wanted in Greene County
Lawrence County Jail/Mount Vernon, Mo.
Voters in Lawrence County, Mo. approve tax for new jail, sheriff offices