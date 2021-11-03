Advertisement

Voters approve sales tax for parks in Mount Vernon, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Mount Vernon approved a new sales tax to fund the city’s parks system.

The half-cent tax will raise money for improvements to the “Spirit 76 Park.” The money will also expand the city’s pool.  The mayor says the city requested construction bids Wednesday. City leaders hope to get work started by the beginning of 2022. The city will close the pool for part of the summer.

The new tax will start on April 1st.  The sales tax rate will increase taxes by 50 cents for every $100 you spend.  

