Voters in Lawrence County, Mo. approve tax for new jail, sheriff offices

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Lawrence County approved a new law enforcement sales tax to build a new jail and offices for the sheriff’s office. The issue passed by just 35 votes.

The law enforcement sales tax adds 3/8 cent to the current sales tax collected.

The jail was built in the 1980s. Sheriff Brad Delay says space has become overcrowded. The county sends nearly half of its prisoners to other counties, costing taxpayers about $500,000 per year.

