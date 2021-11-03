Voters in Nixa, Mo. show support for mayor by saying ‘No’ to recall

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa decided against recalling its Mayor Brian Steele.

The recall failed by 75% of the vote.

The mayor found himself at the center of controversy as COVID-19 case numbers began to spike a year ago. When the city council gave him emergency powers to deal with the pandemic, he approved the mask mandate through an executive order. Backers of the recall argued the full council should have approved the mandate, which expired in April.

