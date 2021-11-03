Advertisement

Voters in Nixa, Mo. show support for mayor by saying ‘No’ to recall

Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on...
Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on Oct. 21,2021. Steele is facing a recall election on November 2nd as a local conservative group has taken issue with some of the cities COVID-19 measures taken in the past year. (AP Photo/Bruce E. Stidham)(Bruce E. Stidham - STIDZ Media | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa decided against recalling its Mayor Brian Steele.

The recall failed by 75% of the vote.

The mayor found himself at the center of controversy as COVID-19 case numbers began to spike a year ago. When the city council gave him emergency powers to deal with the pandemic, he approved the mask mandate through an executive order. Backers of the recall argued the full council should have approved the mandate, which expired in April.

