On Your Side: Grand jury hands up felony indictment against Bolivar business owner

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury handed up a felony indictment against a Bolivar business owner.

It’s an update to an On Your Side Investigation we’ve covered for months. Jerry Shane Fellers is accused of taking customers’ money and not finishing pole barns. In some cases, no work was done at all.

You might remember when the Missouri Attorney General filed 13 felony charges against him for the deception of business practices. The charges jumped to 15.

Fellers pleaded not guilty.

On Your Side has repeatedly reached out to his attorney for comment. We have not heard back.

