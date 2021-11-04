Arkansas local health units begin vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas has started vaccinating young children after the FDA and CDC gave the green light for kids ages five to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Arkansas Department of Health Regional Director, Richard Taffner, says the Pfizer vaccine designed for five to 11 year-old children is available at all health units in Arkansas.

“We’ve been administering the vaccine since yesterday,” said Richard Taffner.

Vaccine clinics will be held next Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are needed.

”We’ll have special clinics this Saturday, actually at all of our health units in North Arkansas, from 8 a.m. to noon,” Taffner said.

Taffner says there is a dosage difference.

”This vaccine is under emergency use authorization for children ages five to 11, so it’s a little bit different vaccine than the adult vaccine,” Taffner sadi.

Kids in this age group will get about one-third of the dose that teens and adult get, but health leaders say it will protect kids just as well.

”We just look forward to getting as many children vaccinated as we can. We also still have the regular Pfizer vaccine, the Janssen vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine for adults,” Taffner sadi.

Additional vaccine information sheets will be given to children and parents when they arrive at the clinics.

“They can ask any of these questions when they get to the health unit to get the vaccine.”

Arkansas health leaders say they encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

”If they get vaccinated now, they’ll be able to get the series completed before Christmas,” said Taffner.

To see which health units have received deliveries of pediatric vaccine in Arkansas, CLICK HERE.

