BREAKING NEWS: Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman faces several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna near Rogersville on May 7.

The prosecutor charged Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators say Luna died when she crashed into a Federal Express truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming Hyundai SUV driven by Dewitt. Investigators say Dewitt was attempting to pass the Fed Ex truck in a no-passing zone on State Highway 125 between Rogersville and Strafford. Investigators say Dewitt left the scene of the crash that happened behind her.

Surveillance video from the Federal Express truck captured Dewitt’s SUV driving away.

Investigators say they stopped Dewitt on State Highway 125 on May 7 because her car matched the SUV driving away from the scene. Officers questioned Dewitt. On May 25, investigators again questioned Dewitt about her whereabouts on May 7. Investigators say she denied passing a vehicle on a double-yellow line in that questioning.

On May 27, Dewitt admitted to being in the Strafford area and driving on State Highway 125. Investigators say she admitted to passing two vehicles. Investigators say she admitted to also placing a sticker in the back window days after the crash so others would not think she was involved.

Investigators say they tracked Dewitt’s car traveling in the area around the time of the crash through cell phone data.

