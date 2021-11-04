Crisis cold weather shelters open in Springfield ahead of freeze warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cold weather shelters have opened across Springfield ahead of freezing temperatures.

The crisis cold weather shelters open each night depending on the weather. If the forecast is at or below 32 degrees from 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., Community Partnership of the Ozarks says it will open them up.

Ashley Quinn runs the crisis cold weather shelter at Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield. Quinn says it’s crucial for those living on the street to be able to find somewhere warm to sleep.

”The temperatures outside can really be fatal for some folks,” Quinn says. “That can mean loss of limbs or frostbite and things like that for folks and so it’s life saving.”

Although the Asbury United Methodist church has hired workers overnight at the shelter, volunteers play an important role. Volunteers help by doing laundry, cleaning, checking in those staying at the shelter and even transporting pets.

“Folks who have pets don’t have to make a decision about whether or not to be separated, which most of them would not be separated from their pet in order to seek shelter,” Quinn says.

Homeless services policy and program coordinator for CPO Amanda Stadler says there are 30 more beds available, compared to last year. That brings the number of beds to 100 in Springfield specifically for the crisis cold weather shelters. With the increase in beds comes the need for overnight volunteers.

“More I think is the simple answer,” Stadler says. “That is looking at the long term need over the whole season so we’re here now in the beginning of November, but these are shelters that will be operating and need continued support for the next five months.”

Each shelter has at least two overnight volunteers. Stadler says the goal is to have 250 people willing to volunteer between all the shelters.

Volunteers work 12-hour shifts, but when shelters are open multiple nights in a row, Stadler says it puts a strain on volunteers willing to come in.

“Staying somewhere overnight might sound like a big commitment,” Stadler says. “When you look at volunteering just one or two nights a month and the impact your hours can have in helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

