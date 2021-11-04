Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

