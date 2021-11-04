Fact Finders: Safety concerns about work trailers parked on neighborhood streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A safety question from a viewer tonight. They’re worried about seeing work trailers parked on neighborhood streets at night. The question: Is it legal for residents to park unattached trailers on the street for extended periods of time?

Since this trailer (first picture in our video) is parked in Greene County, we checked with the sheriff’s department. There are 3 things they check on a complaint like this. Is the trailer blocking traffic in any way?

They also look to see; does the trailer show proper registration?

Then, they review whether it’s in good working condition. Does it have flat tires? Are boards missing? If it’s not operable they put a 48-hour tow notice on the trailer. The owner has that time to either remove the vehicle, make it legal or get it fixed. In this case, the owner had already met all the requirements. So, it can stay.

“If a citizen of Greene County or even if Springfield thinks that, you know, a vehicle is parked illegally or causing some type of traffic hazard, they can always call 9-11. And let them know that it’s a non-emergency and just see what they can do. I mean, an officer can always go out and check,” commented Deputy Paige Rippee.

Rippee says you could also ask the neighbor to put orange cones behind the trailer. That would make drivers aware it’s there.

She also had a piece of advice for trailer owners, add a lock to the hitch. The department investigates trailer theft all the time.

So, on this question, we’re going to say the owner met all conditions and slide this to YES. If you have something you want us to investigate; email us at factfinders@ky3-dot-com.

