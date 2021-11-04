Advertisement

Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, Ark.

By Noah Tucker
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County authorities have arrested four people following a report Sunday morning of a possible kidnapping.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block Rally Hill Road in Valley Springs. Authorities seized a large sum of cash and drugs.

The four people arrested in the investigation are:

  • Johnny Dore, 28: Kidnapping, possession with intent to deliver, marijuana, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, distribution near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, committing felony with firearm, coercion, and obstruction of govt operations
  • Ashley Hough, 25: Kidnapping, possession with intent to deliver, marijuana, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, distribution near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, committing felony with firearm, coercion, and obstruction of govt operations
  • Tyler Harp, 28: charged with aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, & obstruction of govt operations; $50,000 bond
  • Cheyenne Phifer, 24: charged with aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, & obstruction of govt operations; $50,000 bond

“That’s a little scary, it’s happening right there,” said a concerned neighbor on Rally Hill Road. “Then nobody in the neighborhood knew about anything.”

Deputies responded to the house after the victim’s cousin called, saying he had been kidnapped.

”At that time, one of our investigators come to the sheriff’s department, made contact with the subject and he come to the sheriff’s department,” said Chief Deputy Roy Martin, of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “We executed a search warrant at the residence on Rally Hill Road. There was evidence that was taken that backs up the stories.”

Deputies say Johnny Dore and Ashley Hough confronted the victim about a $1,000 debt they claim he owed, then took him to the residence.

”They had used some type of instrument, maybe a ball bat,” said Martin. “He had some injuries on the side of his face, and the top of his head.”

Neighbors were unaware of anything happening.

”I was very surprised,” said the concerned neighbor, who wished to protect their identity. “It’s a very quiet house, and for the most part, so is this entire street.”

Martin says the sheriff’s office has had no prior incidents at the residence that would lead them to believe something like this may occur. The victim was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for his injuries, but none were life-threatening. He was later released from the hospital later that day.

Hough and Dore are being held without bond, while bonds for Harp and Phifer were set at $50,000 each.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 5300 Stone Ledge Circle.
Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Cold in Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Cold Night

Latest News

Arkansas has started vaccinating young children
Arkansas local health units begin vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old
Cold in Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Cold Night
Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, AR
Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, AR
Skyline High School missing 'good luck' charm at state's Final 4 volleyball championships