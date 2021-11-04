Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County authorities have arrested four people following a report Sunday morning of a possible kidnapping.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block Rally Hill Road in Valley Springs. Authorities seized a large sum of cash and drugs.

The four people arrested in the investigation are:

Johnny Dore, 28: Kidnapping, possession with intent to deliver, marijuana, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, distribution near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, committing felony with firearm, coercion, and obstruction of govt operations

Ashley Hough, 25: Kidnapping, possession with intent to deliver, marijuana, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, distribution near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, committing felony with firearm, coercion, and obstruction of govt operations

Tyler Harp, 28: charged with aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, & obstruction of govt operations; $50,000 bond

Cheyenne Phifer, 24: charged with aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, & obstruction of govt operations; $50,000 bond

“That’s a little scary, it’s happening right there,” said a concerned neighbor on Rally Hill Road. “Then nobody in the neighborhood knew about anything.”

Deputies responded to the house after the victim’s cousin called, saying he had been kidnapped.

”At that time, one of our investigators come to the sheriff’s department, made contact with the subject and he come to the sheriff’s department,” said Chief Deputy Roy Martin, of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “We executed a search warrant at the residence on Rally Hill Road. There was evidence that was taken that backs up the stories.”

Deputies say Johnny Dore and Ashley Hough confronted the victim about a $1,000 debt they claim he owed, then took him to the residence.

”They had used some type of instrument, maybe a ball bat,” said Martin. “He had some injuries on the side of his face, and the top of his head.”

Neighbors were unaware of anything happening.

”I was very surprised,” said the concerned neighbor, who wished to protect their identity. “It’s a very quiet house, and for the most part, so is this entire street.”

Martin says the sheriff’s office has had no prior incidents at the residence that would lead them to believe something like this may occur. The victim was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for his injuries, but none were life-threatening. He was later released from the hospital later that day.

Hough and Dore are being held without bond, while bonds for Harp and Phifer were set at $50,000 each.

