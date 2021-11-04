Housing Authority of Springfield makes progress on apartment renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-million dollar project to overhaul affordable housing in Springfield is underway.

The Housing Authority of Springfield has been working out renovation details for nearly 300-rental units for years.

“We’ve waited for a long time. We started this process back in 2016. So far everybody seems to be very happy,” said Housing Authority of Springfield Executive Director, Katrena Wolfram.

She says the upgraded units offer more than comfort.

“We can offer amenities that we didn’t before in public housing. I’ve seen a lot of smiling faces,” she said.

Faces, like Rosie McNeal.

“I love it,” she said.

She offered us a tour of her newly renovated until.

Her apartment was one of many that included features that cater to her disabilities. The bathroom is equipped with railings and is ADA compliant.

“At the other place I kept falling,” explained McNeal.

Several housing complexes, including Bolivar Road apartments once managed by the housing authority, were sold to Keystone Family Homes which will head up renovation efforts.

This will change the way the federal government funds the HUD program locally. The public housing program will be converted to a Section 8 program managed by an outside company.

The only difference for residents is the type of lease they sign.

McNeal says the transformation has changed the quality of her life.

“It’s been a long time but I think now things are going to look up for me,” she said.

Wolfram said, “That’s what we are to do, is help people and improve their lives, help them with their housing. Then they can function and get supportive services to get them out of housing eventually. While they’re here we’re going to take care of them.”

There are two more phases planned in this project that will include several more properties including the high-rise apartment buildings.

Currently, the Housing Authority of Springfield is going through the approval process with local and state partners.

