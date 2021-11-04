Advertisement

Investigation underway as school bus pulled over near Sunshine and US 65

An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near...
An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near Sunshine Street and U.S. 65.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near Sunshine Street and U.S. 65.

Several Springfield police officers have responded to the scene. Officers on scene tell KY3 that Springfield Public Schools is handling the investigation.

It’s unknown where the bus was coming from or heading to. It’s also unclear how many students may have been on board. Additional details are limited at this time.

KY3 has reached out to Springfield Public Schools for comment. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 5300 Stone Ledge Circle.
Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Cold Night

Latest News

Arkansas has started vaccinating young children
Arkansas local health units begin vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old
Arkansas local health units begin vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old
Crooks pose as pastors.
ON YOUR SIDE: Crooks pose as your pastor in new church text scam
ON YOUR SIDE: Crooks pose as your pastor in new church text scam