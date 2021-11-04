Investigation underway as school bus pulled over near Sunshine and US 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near Sunshine Street and U.S. 65.

Several Springfield police officers have responded to the scene. Officers on scene tell KY3 that Springfield Public Schools is handling the investigation.

It’s unknown where the bus was coming from or heading to. It’s also unclear how many students may have been on board. Additional details are limited at this time.

KY3 has reached out to Springfield Public Schools for comment. We will update as more information becomes available.

