Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's pity.(Source: KFOR/KOCO/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Joseph Maldonado, better known as “Joe Exotic,” said he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In a letter, Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn’t want anyone’s pity.

Maldonado is currently serving time for a murder for hire plot.

His story was featured on Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” last year.

Maldonado’s attorney said his client has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues.

He added that medical care is different in a prison environment, and fewer options are available.

In July, a U.S. court of appeals canceled Maldonado’s 22-year prison sentence.

