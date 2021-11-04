Advertisement

Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Davon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Outdoor playsets for children have been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC stated wooden parts on the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander, used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the roof, pose an entrapment hazard, KPLC reported.

Kids can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information is available on the CPSC website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 5300 Stone Ledge Circle.
Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Cold in Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frosty start, cool day

Latest News

Wellness for Warriors Co-Founder Kerry Miller teaches residents how to eat more healthy.
Springfield, Mo. veterans and first responders learn how to eat more healthy
Springfield-Greene County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11
Marjorie Dewitt/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced it is taking appointments for the...
Springfield-Greene County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
GOP state officials in Missouri, Arkansas push back on employer vaccine mandate