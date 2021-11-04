Leigh’s Lost and Found: One family is missing two of their cats after a house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a double loss for one family and they’re asking for your help.

It’s been a tough ten months for the Longwell family. In early February, their cat Daisy went missing after a fire. Then in early September, Nova disappeared.

Lisa Longwell says, “at the beginning of February, our house in Lebanon burned down.”

Lisa and her husband were lucky to escape the fire, along with three of their dogs and two cats. Sadly, one dog and one cat died. But there was a ray of hope in the burned mess.

“One of the cats, we believe she got out of the house.”

Daisy is a little orange and white female who was skittish to begin with, even before this happened.

“I feel like Daisy’s on the run. She was always a shy kitty and she was so traumatized by what happened, I would imagine she’s afraid to approach anybody.”

The family had to move to National Place in Springfield, where they built a special catio for their other cats, Daisy’s sister Lilly and their male Siamese mix, Nova.

Unfortunately, Nova clawed through the screen and chicken wire when they were out of town in early September and hasn’t been seen since.

Lisa tells us, “we’ve posted on all the social media groups, checked with animal control, all of those kinds of things.”

Nova has piercing blue eyes and both cats are chipped and had collars.

“Nova had a little one with doughnuts all over it and Daisy’s was blue with daisies on it. If they see a collar, hopefully they’ll know this is a loved cat who someone wants to come home.”

Still reeling from losing their home in Lebanon, Lisa says getting their cats back would mean the world to them.

“It feels like my family is falling apart because these animals are my family.”

If you see or know anything about Nova or Daisy, you can text the Longwell family at 314-698-3085.

