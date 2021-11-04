Miracle Week: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week Set for Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Miracle Week is a special time of the year to make an impact on local kids and families served by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth. While assistance is provided for sick and injured kids year-round, Miracle Week provides an opportunity for individuals to donate funds that provide medical care and assistance when families need it most.

Donations support efforts including financial assistance for medical needs such as prosthetics, wheelchairs, leg braces, hearing aids, prescription medication, and travel expenses for out-of-town doctor’s appointments; medical bills related to hospitalization and therapy; educational programs; the C.A.R.E. Mobile, a mobile health clinic; the Child Life program, which helps create a sense of normalcy for hospitalized children; school-based telemedicine; and more.

Because CoxHealth covers the operating expenses of our local CMN Hospitals office, 100 percent of gifts and proceeds benefit children right in the Ozarks.

To donate, call 800-856-7978 (24/7 through Dec. 5) or go online to https://www.coxhealthcmn.com/get-involved/donate-online/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.