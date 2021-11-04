Advertisement

Miracle Week: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week Set for Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Miracle Week is a special time of the year to make an impact on local kids and families served by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth. While assistance is provided for sick and injured kids year-round, Miracle Week provides an opportunity for individuals to donate funds that provide medical care and assistance when families need it most.

Donations support efforts including financial assistance for medical needs such as prosthetics, wheelchairs, leg braces, hearing aids, prescription medication, and travel expenses for out-of-town doctor’s appointments; medical bills related to hospitalization and therapy; educational programs; the C.A.R.E. Mobile, a mobile health clinic; the Child Life program, which helps create a sense of normalcy for hospitalized children; school-based telemedicine; and more.

Because CoxHealth covers the operating expenses of our local CMN Hospitals office, 100 percent of gifts and proceeds benefit children right in the Ozarks.

To donate, call 800-856-7978 (24/7 through Dec. 5) or go online to https://www.coxhealthcmn.com/get-involved/donate-online/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 5300 Stone Ledge Circle.
Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Cold in Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frosty start, cool day

Latest News

Wellness for Warriors Co-Founder Kerry Miller teaches residents how to eat more healthy.
Springfield, Mo. veterans and first responders learn how to eat more healthy
Springfield-Greene County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11
Marjorie Dewitt/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced it is taking appointments for the...
Springfield-Greene County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
GOP state officials in Missouri, Arkansas push back on employer vaccine mandate