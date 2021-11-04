Nevada, Mo. man arrested after leading officers on morning pursuit

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a Nevada, Mo. man after leading officers on a traffic pursuit Wednesday morning.

Andrew Miller, 53, has been charged with resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Wednesday morning at Elm and Walnut in Nevada, but the vehicle did not pull over. Other police units were notified, and a Nevada police officer assisted in stopping the vehicle at Lynn and Maple. Following the traffic stop, Miller was taken into custody without incident.

Miller is currently being held at the Vernon County Jail on a $500 bond.

