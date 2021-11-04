Advertisement

Osage Beach Fire Protection Tax Levy & Bond issue fails to pass in Special Election

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Voters failed to pass a tax levy and bond on the ballot in Osage Beach Tuesday.

If it had passed, the money would have gone to pay to move Station 1 and add an EMS division. The tax levy would have paid for the operating costs. The bond would have paid for the additional vehicles needed. More than 700 voters showed up to vote between Miller County & Camden County.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the results of the election, and you know, both of the referendums were really for an additional and improved service,” said Fire Chief Paul Berardi.

Chief Berardi says it was was up to the voters.

“I certainly respect that this is ultimately the public’s decision. So what I’m going to do is I’m going to go back and evaluate, like I said, I’ll evaluate the plan, and then determine whether or not we provided the correct information to to inform the public of the needs, not only now, but then into the future.”

He plans to possibly bring it back to the board.

Although it wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for, Berardi is looking at the positive.

“If there is anything that we can take positive out of this is that if we want to read into the fact that the public may very well just be telling us, we’re satisfied with the level of service that we receive, and will continue to provide that level of service. We do we think we provide excellent service,” said Chief Berardi.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

