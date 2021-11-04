The Place: Wild Beauty - A Documentary and a Call to Action

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new documentary, Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West, will be out next year with hope that it will spark a conversation regarding animal welfare. According to director and producer of the film, Ashley Avis, the documentary sheds light on how wild horses are being treated during and after brutal helicopter roundups. Avis is using her film as a call to action to protect the wild world.

“We could film this documentary for the next three years, but we’ve also talked about the fact that this issue is important now, these mass roundups are happening now and the zeroing out of these herds, it’s just, it’s heartbreaking,” Avis said.

For more information about the documentary or The Wild Beauty Foundation, click the link below.

https://wildbeautyfoundation.org

