Police arrest man, 69, connected to vandalism of Republic, Mo. businesses dating back to March

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department arrested a 69-year-old man in connection to a string of vandalisms in the area.

The arrested happened on November 2. Police have not released the suspect’s name. Investigators say they found ball-bearings, slingshots, and methamphetamine inside the man’s home and car.

Since March 29, police have received 39 reports of broken windows and damaged property. Police say some businesses were hit multiple times. Using footage provided by victims, investigators identified a common vehicle, leading to the man.

Police say charges are pending in the case.

