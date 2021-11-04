Advertisement

Search for missing Branson man resumes this week

By Frances Watson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday is the birthday of a missing Branson man.

This weekend a volunteer group will search for him in Hollister.

David Koenig will turn 27 years old.

He vanished in February, last year.

His last known location was the Peach Tree Inn in Branson nearly two years ago.

New efforts to find him will pick up Saturday in Hollister.

We’re told that’s where investigators believe search teams have the best chance of finding new information on Koenig’s whereabouts. But officers aren’t releasing details as to why.

They want to protect their investigation.

If you’d like to help you can find information by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Temperatures at or below freezing are forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze Warning Tonight
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.

Latest News

Bolivar Road Apartments
Housing Authority of Springfield makes progress on apartment renovations
Work trailer on neighborhood street
Fact Finders: Safety concerns about work trailers parked on neighborhood streets
Osage Beach Fire Protection
Osage Beach Fire Protection Tax Levy & Bond issue fails to pass in Special Election
Crisis cold weather shelters open in Springfield ahead of freeze warning