Springfield-Greene County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County health department held its first children’s vaccine clinic for children aged 5-11.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department expects to give out 300 vaccines to kids at its site at Battlefield and Fremont in the old Toys R’ Us store. They began administering the vaccine Thursday morning.

Parents and children say the vaccine allows them to do more activities and see family again. Parent, Lacey Potter, and her daughter, Harper Potter were happy for the opportunity.

“Oh, we’re so excited,” said Lacey Potter. “I came home the other day and told them that they finally get to get vaccinated. They were super excited, called their grandparents to tell them they were getting vaccinated because they’ve been waiting a long time.”

Harper was ready for her vaccination.

“I feel excited because now I get to go maybe do things that I didn’t get to do,” said Harper Potter.

Due to increasing demand, an appointment is required for children to be accommodated. Parents can make a vaccine appointment for their child with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department by visiting vaccine417.com or calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to be a resource for residents who may have questions or concerns regarding the pediatric dose of Pfizer/BioNTech. We also encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatric doctor to learn more about the vaccine and what steps to take next. Additionally, we recommend before parents bring their child to a vaccination site, they ensure a pediatric dose is available. A pediatric dose is smaller than the regular dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and will be labeled differently.

All approved doses and booster shots, including the child-sized Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are currently available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E Battlefield Rd. Appointments are limited, please check back frequently for new openings if none are available. The health department will be announcing additional opportunities for children to get vaccinated in the coming days, more information will be available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.