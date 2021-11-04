Springfield, Mo. veterans and first responders learn how to eat more healthy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans, first responders, and their families received a lesson on how to improve their eating habits.

Wellness for Warriors held a “lunch and learn” event at the Pat Jones YMCA to help older residents learn how to eat more healthily. Wellness for Warriors co-founder Kerry Miller says since the pandemic began, the group saw some veterans and first responders eating convenient or pre-packaged foods instead of healthy foods. He says the first step to living a more healthy life is changing your mindset.

”Be willing to change,” says Kerry Miller, Co-Founder of Wellness for Warriors. “Be open to change. Because I promise you, I’m a living example of being in the hospital, being diagnosed with a bunch of different stuff, and it was my lifestyle change that made a difference.”

He says there are a few simple things you can do to eat more healthily. Make a meal plan, and stick to it. When you go to the grocery store, buy foods that aren’t pre-packaged and processed. And then cook at home, instead of ordering in or going to a fast-food restaurant.

33 people attended Thursday’s Lunch and Learn, which makes it the highest attendance for a weekly class yet.

Wellness for Warriors is a part of the CoxHealth Foundation. The group provides services and resources that promote physical and mental wellness. They also hold weekly classes on topics like stress management, sleep disorders, nutrition, yoga, tai chi, and meditation. If you want to learn more about Wellness for Warriors or get involved, CLICK HERE.

