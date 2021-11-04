Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Kale and White Bean Stew

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a warm and healthy stew for fall.

Kale and White Bean Stew:

Ingredients:

4 cups chopped fresh kale

1 onion diced

2 cans cannellini or white kidney beans

2 cups sliced kielbasa sausage

1 Tbsp chopped garlic

TT salt and pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

Heat large skillet to medium. Add olive oil onions and sausage. Cook until the sausage begins to brown around the edges and the onions are tender. Add kale and stir until wilted. Add garlic and stir for one minute. Add beans with liquid from cans. Stir until the mixture begins to bubble. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe serves 4-6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

