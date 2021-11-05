Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Be on the lookout for this Greene County fugitive

Cody Clayton is charged with burglary and several counts of forgery.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Cody Clayton, 35
Cody Clayton, 35(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County investigators are looking for Cody Clayton. The 35-year-old is charged with second-degree burglary from a 2020 case. He’s also charged with three counts of forgery from a 2019 case.

Investigators say the warrants went out for Clayton’s arrest when he violated probation. His last known address was in Crane. Detectives think he could be hiding out in Christian County.

If you’ve seen Cody Clayton or have any information on his location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

