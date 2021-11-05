Advertisement

Cattle wrangled up after trailer crash on U.S. 65 on-ramp in Springfield

A cattle trailer tipped over on the on-ramp of U.S. 65 at Chestnut Friday afternoon.
A cattle trailer tipped over on the on-ramp of U.S. 65 at Chestnut Friday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash in north Springfield turned into a scene from the wild west.

A cattle trailer tipped over on the on-ramp of U.S. 65 at Chestnut Friday afternoon. Crews freed several cows inside the tipped trailer. They wrangled them along the highway, then moved them into another trailer.

Law enforcement closed the on-ramp for more than an hour to clear the crash and the cattle.

