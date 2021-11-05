Cattle wrangled up after trailer crash on U.S. 65 on-ramp in Springfield
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash in north Springfield turned into a scene from the wild west.
A cattle trailer tipped over on the on-ramp of U.S. 65 at Chestnut Friday afternoon. Crews freed several cows inside the tipped trailer. They wrangled them along the highway, then moved them into another trailer.
Law enforcement closed the on-ramp for more than an hour to clear the crash and the cattle.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.