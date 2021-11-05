CDC says Springfield-Greene County area remains area of substantial COVID-19 transmission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control considers the Springfield area as an area of substantial transmission for COVID-19.

In Greene-County, the seven-day average case rate stands at 38 daily cases, slightly down from a seven-day average of 40 new cases per day at the beginning of October. Springfield-Greene County health leaders reported 12 deaths associated with the virus in October.

While October’s numbers indicate a stable rate of new COVID-19 cases with no large spikes and a decline in hospitalizations, our seven-day average for new cases remains more than twice what it was before the Delta variant hit our community.

Health leaders encourage our community to initiate and complete their COVID-19 vaccinations to help decrease the average number of new cases. While we surpassed 50% of our community initiating vaccine in October, 48% of people in Greene County remain unvaccinated. To get vaccinated, contact the COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 or visit vaccine417.com for a full list of vaccine opportunities and information. All doses and boosters are available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and located at 1425 E. Battlefield Rd.

Data for October 1 – 31

Amount of New COVID-19 Cases:

1,310 compared to 1,754 cases in September

7-day average:

The 7-day average on October 31st was 35.6, down from 40.9 7-day average on October 1st.

Hospitalizations:

62 individuals were treated for COVID-19 in Springfield hospitals on October 29th, down from 79 on October 1.

COVID-19 Deaths:

12 deaths occurred in the month of October compared to 18 deaths in September. This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in October. This number could change based on delayed reports.

The average age of death: 60.33

Amount of vaccine doses administered among Greene County residents:

Residents who became partially vaccinated in October: 3,879.

Residents who became fully vaccinated in October: 4,138.

Total doses administered (all doses including boosters): 15,938

Current Data

Amount of hospitalizations:

45 hospitalizations

17 are Greene County residents

Amount of Greene County residents unvaccinated:

48% of Greene County residents 12 and older are not fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, 32% of Americans 12+ are not fully vaccinated.

Cases by vaccination status (among cases where the vaccination status is known):

Since January, 91.5% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

