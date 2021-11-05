Advertisement

Daylight Saving Time and Mental Health: How to beat seasonal depression

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend. And when it gets dark earlier, it can impact some people’s mental health.

“Losing daylight hours can really affect your mental health by disrupting your body’s natural rhythm or your body’s internal clock,” said Burell Behavior Health Connection Center Supervisor and Licenced Counselor Lindsay Sorbo. “That could make you feel tired, feel like you have less energy, or also trigger mood changes that can sometimes rise to the level of what we call seasonal affective disorder, or the winter blues, which is a type of depression that’s related to changes in season.”

Fewer daylight hours can impact our mental health but there are things you can do to help.

“I’d also suggest exercising at least 30 minutes a day, three times a week, those hormones that we get from exercising, that dopamine and that serotonin, those feel-good hormones can really be helpful and promote that sense of well-being,” said Sorbo. “Try as much as possible to regulate your schedule. Go to bed at the same time every day, wake up at the same time every day, and eliminate some of those variances there.”

Dealing with the winter blues is just as normal as the common cold. If you need help, don’t be afraid to reach out to a licensed professional.

“if you’re noticing that this happens to you, every time, every year around this time that you’re starting to feel kind of these symptoms, that could be an indication that you’re dealing with a seasonal affective mood issue,” said Sorbo. “If it’s rising to the level where you’re feeling hopeless or alone or you’re feeling thoughts of harming yourself, that would be a time when we would definitely want you to reach out.”

About 20% of people struggle with seasonal affective disorder. And again, it is as normal as getting a winter cold. If you are in crisis, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-494-7355.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Dewitt/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna
An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near...
Police recover knife, investigation underway after disturbance on Springfield school bus
Vandals hit businesses in Republic, Mo.
Police arrest man, 69, connected with vandalism of Republic, Mo. businesses dating back to March
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time and Mental Health: How to beat seasonal depression
Ozarks Life: Hero Run 5K honors the past while supporting the future
Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas begins this weekend.
Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas begins this weekend
Jason Massengale and Aaron Fleming are preparing for the second annual Hero Run 5K in Nixa.
Ozarks Life: Hero Run 5K honors the past while supporting the future