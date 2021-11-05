Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

(Gray News) – Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on sales online instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 25.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

Walmart executives say they made the decision to close on Thanksgiving as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving and re-open Nov. 26 for in-person shopping.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day (check area locations for specific hours):

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Foot Locker

Gap

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Target

Ulta

Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

