Jury trial set for one of two men charged in 2020 shooting outside of Club Rodeo

Montavius Warren.
Montavius Warren.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has set a jury trial date for one of two men charged in a August 2020 shooting outside of Club Rodeo in Springfield.

Prosecutors have charged Montavius Warren, 26, with resisting/interfering with arrest in the investigation. His jury trial is now scheduled to begin April 18, 2022, according to Missouri court records.

The shooting happened outside Club Rodeo in August 2020. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Investigators say several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club around 1:30 a.m.

In late-December, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office dropped several charges against another man charged in the case.

Dimitri Dudley, 28, initially faced charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors dropped all charges aside from one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dudley has a disposition hearing scheduled in the case on Feb. 15, 2022, per Missouri court records.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

