Missouri, Arkansas join nine other states in lawsuit against Biden’s COVID-19 vax mandate for companies with over 100 employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday 11 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s requirement that workers at companies with more than 100 employees must get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Workers that don’t get vaccinated must be tested for the virus weekly (the company is not required to pay for those tests) and non-vaccinated employees must wear masks at work. The Biden mandate goes into effect on January 4th and failure to comply could result in penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

But Missouri and Arkansas have joined nine other states in a lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the authority to require vaccinations should be with the states, not the federal government.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said that 3,443 private employers in the state with 1.3 million employees would be affected by the mandate, which will involve about 84 million people nationwide.

The Biden administration said the requirement is needed to halt the spread of a disease that’s claimed over 750,000 American lives.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” President Biden said when he made the original announcement back on September 9. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

“We know that vaccines absolutely save lives,” added Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor. “And we know that mandates work.”

But at an event in Springfield on Friday U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri Governor Mike Parson, both Republicans, voiced their opposition to the mandate.

“I support that lawsuit,” Blunt said. “My advice would be to get the vaccine but I’m not for the mandate. Maybe the worst form of authoritarianism is when the government tells you that you have to do this because it’s for your own good. The whole idea that you’d come up with this health-related mandate through the Department of Labor sounds like a big stretch to figure out if the federal government has the ability to do this.”

“No due process was done there,” Parson added. “No congressional hearings were held. No public hearings were done. You need to let the people have their voices heard. You’re going to see more push-back. It’s just causing chaos across this country. We’re trying to get people back in the workforce so firing people or dismissing them and not respecting who they are and their wishes under their constitutional rights? That’s wrong. The vast majority of Missourians are going to do what’s best for their families and that’s who should be making those decisions.”

Blunt and Parson made their comments at Wonders of Wildlife at a news conference to tout their support for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bill sponsored by Blunt that’s making its way through Congress to provide $1.3 billion for conservation efforts.

“In Missouri that means about an extra $20 million a year which is about 20-times what the federal government currently invests in Missouri,” Blunt explained. “We have worked really hard to keep this bipartisan and I think we can get it done. It’s basically to help states implement plans so you don’t get a species to an endangered level. That means everything from the wildlife itself to cover crops. In our state it’s things like quail, black bears or elk. And this is not a federal plan, but a state plan.”

“It’s a great opportunity,” Parson said. “And nobody does it better than the conservation commission here in the state of Missouri. It’s been recognized nationally and I think for the federal government to be able to give us that opportunity to do it ourselves, it will be much more efficient in how we spend the money and where it goes.”

Missouri Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley echoed the importance of the proposed bill.

“I really believe I’m witnessing history,” she said. “Every day there are more and more species that are declining in their population. In Missouri alone over 600 species are already in a state of decline so there is much work to be done. We’re trying to reverse that trend. But the timing is critical. We can use those funds for habitat restoration, fish and wildlife research and monitoring as well as sharing some of that money with our partnering organizations that do amazing work.”

