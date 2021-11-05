Missouri Hospital Association honors CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards with Visionary Leadership Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Hospital Association has honored Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, as this year’s recipient of the Visionary Leadership Award.

According to the Missouri Hospital Association, the award recognizes a hospital or health system chief executive “whose organization has demonstrated sustained improvements in clinical and health outcomes.”

“It’s somewhat easy to take for granted good leadership when everything is going pretty well, but truly great leadership — when do you need it? You need it at time of crisis,” said the Missouri Hospital Association in a statement. “There are folks who shine in a time of crisis and Steve is one of them.”

Edwards, one of many key health leaders in the local fight against COVID-19, has served as CoxHealth CEO for 10 years. He has worked nearly three decades for the health system. Edwards was previously recognized as the recipient of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ 2020 Humanitarian Award.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.