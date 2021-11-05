Advertisement

Missouri Hospital Association honors CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards with Visionary Leadership Award

Steve Edwards/CoxHealth
Steve Edwards/CoxHealth(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Hospital Association has honored Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, as this year’s recipient of the Visionary Leadership Award.

According to the Missouri Hospital Association, the award recognizes a hospital or health system chief executive “whose organization has demonstrated sustained improvements in clinical and health outcomes.”

“It’s somewhat easy to take for granted good leadership when everything is going pretty well, but truly great leadership — when do you need it? You need it at time of crisis,” said the Missouri Hospital Association in a statement. “There are folks who shine in a time of crisis and Steve is one of them.”

Edwards, one of many key health leaders in the local fight against COVID-19, has served as CoxHealth CEO for 10 years. He has worked nearly three decades for the health system. Edwards was previously recognized as the recipient of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ 2020 Humanitarian Award.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Dewitt/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna
An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near...
Police recover knife, investigation underway after disturbance on Springfield school bus
Vandals hit businesses in Republic, Mo.
Police arrest man, 69, connected with vandalism of Republic, Mo. businesses dating back to March
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall
Police issued a search warrant at the residence, seizing large sums of cash and drugs.
Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, Ark.

Latest News

A cattle trailer tipped over on the on-ramp of U.S. 65 at Chestnut Friday afternoon.
Cattle wrangled up after trailer crash on U.S. 65 on-ramp in Springfield
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for the weekend
Pattern change arrives next weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A big weekend warm-up!