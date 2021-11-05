Ozarks Technical Community College and Burrell Behavioral Health partner to fill shortages in behavioral health jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is seeing a shortage of behavioral health workers. A partnership between Burrell Behavioral Health and Ozarks Technical Community College is working to change that by providing scholarships and hands-on training to students.

Students in the behavioral health support program do about 300 hours of practicum training. Program Director at OTC, Amy Shelley, says those practicum hours gives students real-life experience for the case management level jobs they can apply for after graduating.

”They work directly with clients on an often weekly basis, sometimes even multiple times a week,” Shelley says. “They help people with goal-setting, coping skills, anything that has to do with day-to-day life that someone might need assistance with.”

In the past, a bachelor’s degree was needed to get into those case manager roles. However, when the state department of mental health saw the need for behavioral health workers, they changed that to an associate’s degree.

“Because of the targeted education that we give here at OTC and the curriculum we developed, along with Missouri Department of Mental Health, we are able to have our graduates into those case manager level positions with an associates degree,” Shelley says.

In the past, the turnover rate for the state as a whole was 40% for case manager level employees.

“In 2015, the Missouri Department of Mental Health came to OTC, along with our community partners, and asked us if we could help them to change the tide in the turnover rate,” Shelley says.

Shelley says, because of the in-depth training offered through OTC, workers are more likely to stay within the field.

“Out of all of those students, we only have a turnover rate of 5%,” Shelley says.

Burrell’s system director, Gina Burroughs, says this partnership has provided them with a steady stream of employees to fill in any gaps.

“To be able to have that well-trained, ready-to-go workforce, and to be able to help individuals who wanted that career path,” said Burroughs.

Burrell provided $10,000 to the program so behavioral health students can receive scholarships. This is in addition to a previous $4,000 that had been donated for scholarships. The new $10,000 donation will be available for students to apply for the Spring 2022 semester.

The scholarships are $500 per semester or $1,000 per school year.

“Provide that investment in our workforce,” Burroughs says. “Even those that aren’t officially working for us yet, but it demonstrates that commitment to program and to the students.”

Katelyn Harrison graduated from OTC in 2020 and got a job at Burrell after graduation. For Harrison, the scholarship money was crucial.

“The hands-on training is imperative,” Harrison says. “It gives you all that experience, and I loved doing that. It helped me focus more on everything in that experience and not worry about any financial stress.”

Harrison says she felt prepared to start work at Burrell because of the education she got from the program at OTC.

“I was ready to meet with my first client,” Harrison says. “I kind of already had a plan on how I wanted to introduce myself, how I wanted to start building that rapport with clients and start that process of working with them.”

Behavioral health student Adam McConnell didn’t originally go to OTC for this program. However, McConnell says he found a passion for working in mental health along the way.

“A career that’s not only financially supportive but fulfilling as well,” McConnell says. “In this field, every day we get to go out into our communities and positively impact people’s lives.”

McConnell says the practicum hours allow him to take what he learns in the classroom and actually apply it in the field.

“It really bridges a gap between connecting the things that we learn with their actual practical applications,” McConnell says.

There are about 10 to 15 students in the program each year.

Burrell says it’s hired about 80% of students who graduated in the past.

“It definitely has provided us with a steady stream of well-qualified applicants to be able to fill those roles,” Burroughs says. “Whatever they are across the agency.”

OTC says, since the program started in 2016, every student who wanted a job at graduation was offered a position at a local facility.

