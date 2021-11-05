Police recover knife, investigation underway after disturbance on Springfield school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway Thursday evening after authorities recovered a knife from a reported disturbance on Springfield school bus.

No one was hurt, but police confiscated a knife after a school bus pulled over near Sunshine Street and U.S. 65. Several Springfield police officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Stephen Hall, a spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools, tells KY3 that officers responded to report that a student was in possession of a knife.

“All students are safe and appropriate discipline will be applied once the investigation is completed,” said Hall. “All students onboard have been safely transported home and we have communicated these details to our families.”

It’s unknown where exactly the bus was coming from or heading to. It’s also unclear how many students may have been on board. Additional details are limited at this time.

