Republic business owners relieved after arrest for a string of vandalism crimes

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department arrested a 69-year-old man wanted for several vandalism and property damage crimes in the area.

Michele Vanater, the owner of Rapid Ship in Republic, said she is relieved this destruction can end.

“It’s been very, very destructive,” said Vanater. “We are, you know, relieved that we finally don’t have to worry that we’re going to get a call in the middle of the night that our windows are broken.”

Vanater’s small business was hit a few months ago, with someone throwing ball bearings, destroying her window.

Macy Mitchell, a local business owner in Republic and the director of the Republic Chamber of Commerce, had his business hit as well. Mitchell said these actions don’t reflect the values of Republic.

“We are tight, we are unified,” said Mitchell. “We do take care of each other and this was just something that was an obstacle or a barrier and disrupted that.”

Police said they found ball-bearings, slingshots, and methamphetamine inside the man’s home and car. Police also used footage provided by victims, they identified a common vehicle, leading to the man. Investigators have not identified the man.

Vanater said they may have been targeted again because there is another mark resembling a ball bearing on their window. She said she is surprised by the description of the man.

“Yes. Very much so,” said Vanater. “We would have known about this months, and months ago if it would have been a kid but I have to say I was, very surprised it was a gentleman doing that.”

Mitchell had a similar reaction to the man’s age.

“I think everyone was a little bit surprised,” said Mitchell. “Typically, when you run into something like this, it might be a couple of young teens that don’t really know the ramifications.”

Police have been looking for suspects since the end of last March with 39 reports of busted windows and damaged property in the Republic area.

Mitchell hopes this is the end.

“It does let that stress at ease, because we all scratch each other’s backs, we will take care of each other here,” said Mitchell. “That was something that should not have been a part of the community.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.