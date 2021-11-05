Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign begins in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

The non-profit hopes to raise more than $1 million. The goal is up from the $875,000 goal in 2020.

The charity says it needs help ringing those iconic red bells. There are spots available for volunteer and paid ringers. Salvation Army leaders say that when you man one of its red kettles you’re doing even more than just raising money for a good cause.

“You have an opportunity to really brighten someone’s day,” said Jon Augenstein. “During Christmas shopping, people can get kind of anxious trying to secure the best deal and all that any maybe the toy store is running out of stuff. Being able to say Merry Christmas, God bless you, or have a great day and helps people smile.”

If you’re not able to ring a bell in person there’s good news. You can help out by hosting a virtual red kettle. If you’d like information about the Red Kettle Campaign, CLICK HERE.

