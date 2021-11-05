Advertisement

Sonic boom felt again in the Ozarks Friday

(Mountain Grove Fire Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happened again.

Many from Lebanon to the Springfield area notified us about a loud boom around the lunch hour Friday. We heard and felt the boom at the KY3 studios. It appears again it was a sonic boom.

Boeing is testing new fighter jets.  The flight path takes pilots over the Ozarks.  The company does not publicly release when the flight tests will happen.

