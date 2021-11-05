Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Bass Pro Marathon

Bass Pro Marathon in Springfield, Mo.
Bass Pro Marathon in Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The 15th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon will be held on Sunday.

The city says the marathon will go through the entire center section of the city from east Trafficway to Sunset and from Kansas Expressway to Ingram Mill. See the map below.

Courtesy: City of Springfield
Courtesy: City of Springfield

Groups of runners will be on race routes in and around the downtown area beginning around 7:30 a.m. Traffic delays will be inevitable for drivers wanting to cross any of the race routes, however, traffic control officers and volunteers will try to balance the safety of the runners with the needs of motorists.

While the race is being conducted, drivers are asked to be patient and to follow the instructions of the traffic control officers and volunteers, who will direct traffic across the race routes, when the safety of the runners is not in jeopardy.

