The city of Willard hosts the 5th annual Veterans Day parade

Willard is hosting the 5th annual veterans day parade to honor those who have served our country.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Willard is hosting the 5th annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

The parade and festivities begin at 1 p.m. The lineup will start at the high school and end at Jackson Street Park. Hundreds of entries participated in the event, including five marching bands.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Department Commander for Missouri AMVETS Doug Johnson. “It takes a mountain of people to make this thing work and a lot of hours of planning, but it all comes together. It’s worth it when you see the cars on the streets, and the people are having fun or in the kids are lined up down the streets and the parents, and they’re getting the candy, and they’re saluting you, and they’re thanking you. That’s great.”

After the parade, there will be a flag retiring ceremony. The night will end with a fireworks show.

“It’s very emotional for me, especially as it gets toward the end,” said AMVETS Department of Missouri Executive Director Diana Johnson. “You see that POW-MIA vehicle coming past, you reflect on what you know about the history and you reflect on the fact that, you know, there are people that have served our country that just never made it home.”

For more information on the events happening in Willard CLICK HERE.

