Employee shortages: How they are affecting SPS teachers and students across the board mentally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many businesses and industries across Missouri are feeling the effects of employee shortages in the competitive market, especially in Springfield.

School districts around the area are short substitutes, custodians, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and more.

According to Springfield Public Schools district leaders. they are seeing the effects of this first-hand on students and teachers behavioral wise and mentally. The shortage factors feeds into something much larger.

“We are currently short about 20 bus drivers, 35 to 40 classroom aides, 35 custodians, 45 food service workers and we have a handful of TCM positions that are unfilled,” said John Mulford, Deputy Superintendent of Operations for Springfield Public Schools. “It is not anything uncommon that any other labor force is experiencing, but it’s definitely having an impact on the school setting.”

KY3 spoke with Laura Mullins, the Springfield National Education Association President, who hears the voices of the district about the current employee shortages.

“Moving people around and not being able to find subs is what is impacting the classrooms a lot,” said Mullins. “We are having to either cover for each other and find ways to make it work, which adds to the stress that we’re already feeling coming back full-time.”

Mullins says part of this is the ripple effects of the pandemic and returning to full-time. The pandemic, staff shortages, the three-tiered system and more factors have come together to kind of create the perfect storm.

“As the president, where I talk to the members, we’re facing a lot of challenges that can even flow over into our personal lives at home,” said Mullins. “Teachers love their kids, and they don’t do this job for the money, so when things are added, that overflow of stress goes right into your personal life.”

Not having enough staff to watch the children and a mix of coming back to full-time has also created behavioral issues within students, according to SNEA.

“Being home for the pandemic has has made it so that their social skills are a little bit behind, and academically, they’re a little bit behind,” said Mullins. “At the middle schools we can see the kids can not properly handle conflict, and I think that could even be said probably at all levels because of being away from people can create kind of a gap in your skills.”

At the end of the day, SPS says it is doing it’s absolute best to navigate through the challenges all school districts across the state are currently facing.

“We love our jobs, and we’re teachers for a reason,” said Mullins. “It’s a career choice, a dedication choice, and we love our kids.”

“With the staffing that we have, and if we do have to make adjustments due to a shortage of staffing we just hope that our community will be understanding of that and be supportive,” said Mulford.

Burrell Behavioral Health also sent a statement with tips regarding mental health in schools to KY3.

“As a mental health provider in more than 50 school districts, we experience every day how tired teachers and administrators are as we all continue to navigate challenging environments, both in our schools and our communities,” said Amy Hill, Vice President in School-Based Services. “We see and acknowledge that our educators are experiencing stress and living through the same experiences as our youth and Burrell continues to extend our support and encourage all to seek help whenever it is needed.”

