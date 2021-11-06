How to sign up for assistance from The Salvation Army, Toys For Tots in SWMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is drawing closer, and many organizations around the Ozarks are looking to offer assistance for families in need.

The Salvation Army and Toys For Tots are among the organizations looking to help with various holiday programs.

The Salvation Army of Branson is beginning signups for its annual Christmas toy and food distribution program. Signups begin Nov. 15 for the Salvation Army of Springfield.

Organizers expect hundreds of families to sign up. The Salvation Army will be assisting families with children age 16 and under, households with seniors age 60 and up and households with disabled individuals.

Sign Up Information:

BRANSON

Registration will be done in-person only at the Salvation Army location at 1114 Stanley Blvd.

Dates: Nov. 1-15

Times: Mondays (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.), Tuesdays-Fridays (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

SPRINGFIELD

Registration will be done in-person only at the Salvation Army location at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway.

Dates: Nov. 15-19

Times: Monday (9 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.), Tuesdays-Fridays (9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. )

Here’s what you need to bring:

Photo ID for head of household (Must be custodial parent or legal guardian)

Identifying documents for entire household (last four digits of SS#, birth certificate, insurance card, school registration)

Proof of residency (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Custody/Foster papers if applicable

Proof of all monthly household income

Additionally, Toys For Tots returns to the Ozarks region for the holiday season. In 2020, the organization distributed nearly 34,000 toys and supported more than 3,500 families in the Springfield area.

Families seeking assistance can register through Nov. 20. For more information, CLICK HERE.

