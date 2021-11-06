LIST: Seek these Veterans Day specials around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, businesses nationwide will offer free or discounted services on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
According to the U.S. military (militarybenefits.info), dozens of businesses are offering specials for veterans, some which include locations around the Ozarks.
NATIONAL CHAIN RESTAURANT SPECIALS
Some restaurant specials begin Monday, while most others are offered on Veterans Day.
- 54th Street Grill & Bar
- 7-Eleven
- Applebee’s
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Q
- Bar Louie
- Bob Evans
- Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Casey’s General Store
- Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Cicis Pizza
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Crooked Pint Ale House
- Denny’s
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- First Watch
- Houlihan’s
- Hy-Vee (Breakfast)
- Iguana Rojas Restaurante in Ozark
- IHOP
- Little Caesars Pizza
- Maria’s Downtown & South Locations
- McDonald’s
- Mission BBQ
- MOD Pizza
- O’Charley’s
- Outback Steakhouse
- Petro Stopping Centers
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Starbucks
- Texas Roadhouse
- Well N Good Health Market in Nixa
- Wendy’s
CLICK HERE to check out out more details and the full list of national chain restaurant discounts.
NATIONAL RETAIL SPECIALS
Many companies are already offering discounts to veterans and some will continue after Veterans Day.
- Academy Sports & Outdoor
- Amtrak
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Army Corps of Engineers
- Bed and Breakfast Inns in the U.S. and Canada
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Big Lots!
- Enterprise Car Sales
- Great Clips
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Marcus Theatres
- Microsoft
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Sport Clips
- Staples
- Target
- Under Armour
- US National Park Service Free Veterans Day Admission
- Verizon
- Walgreens
CLICK HERE to check out more details and the full list of national retail discounts.
Know of any local discounts for Veterans Day? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com to be included on this list.
