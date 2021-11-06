Advertisement

LIST: Seek these Veterans Day specials around the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, businesses nationwide will offer free or discounted services on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

According to the U.S. military (militarybenefits.info), dozens of businesses are offering specials for veterans, some which include locations around the Ozarks.

NATIONAL CHAIN RESTAURANT SPECIALS

Some restaurant specials begin Monday, while most others are offered on Veterans Day.

CLICK HERE to check out out more details and the full list of national chain restaurant discounts.

NATIONAL RETAIL SPECIALS

Many companies are already offering discounts to veterans and some will continue after Veterans Day.

CLICK HERE to check out more details and the full list of national retail discounts.

Know of any local discounts for Veterans Day? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com to be included on this list.

