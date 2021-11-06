Advertisement

Man stabbed, suspect arrested after altercation involving dogs in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An altercation involving two dogs led to a stabbing Saturday afternoon in north Springfield.

Police say a man was stabbed around 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside of the Motel 6 on North Glenstone Avenue.

Investigators say two men were walking dogs on the opposite side of a fence that separates the Motel 6 and Econo Lodge hotel properties. The dogs started barking at each other, and the dogs reportedly attempted to bite at each other.

Police say the two dog owners then started arguing about the dogs, which led to one man stabbing the other man. The victim suffered a stab wound to his upper chest. He was sent to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not yet announced charges in the investigation.

Police say the stabbing victim was renting a room at the Motel 6, while the suspect had room at the Econo Lodge. The two men did not know each other.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to general public.

