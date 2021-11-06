Advertisement

Missouri state office fire causes at least $2.5M in damage

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A fire at a Missouri state-leased office building caused more than $2.5 million in damage, a report released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday shows.

Investigators couldn’t determine the exact cause of the Monday night fire that destroyed the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office, according to the report. Damage to the building was extensive, which hindered the investigation.

Roughly 100 state employees worked in the building, including some information technology workers who support the social services agency.

No one was in the building by the time the fire was reported at close to 9 p.m. Monday, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started on either the roof or in the attic. As the top of the building burned, debris fell and damaged the inside as well.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office said the initial damage estimate doesn’t include the total cost of equipment that was destroyed. Work to salvage equipment is ongoing.

The employees who worked there have been relocated as the state tries to continue providing social services as usual.

“I could not be prouder of the dedicated public servants who have continued to serve Missourians in spite of these circumstances,” Parson said in a statement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Dewitt/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor files charges for crash resulting in death of Mercedes Luna
An investigation is underway as a school bus is pulled over to the side of the road near...
Police recover knife, investigation underway after disturbance on Springfield school bus
Vandals hit businesses in Republic, Mo.
Police arrest man, 69, connected with vandalism of Republic, Mo. businesses dating back to March
Police issued a search warrant at the residence, seizing large sums of cash and drugs.
Four arrested in kidnapping investigation in Harrison, Ark.
14 Mill Market
Nixa, Mo. family announces project to replace old mill with new food and entertainment hall

Latest News

Cattle wrangled up after trailer crash on U.S. 65 on-ramp in Springfield
On Friday 11 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, filed a lawsuit against the Biden...
Missouri, Arkansas join nine other states in lawsuit against Biden’s COVID-19 vax mandate for companies with over 100 employees
A former Taney County deputy assessor turned whistle-blower is accusing Assessor Susan Chapman...
Former Taney County deputy assessor accuses Assessor Susan Chapman of unethical actions
Former Taney County deputy assessor accuses Assessor Susan Chapman of unethical actions