Sentencing postponed for Springfield man charged in baby’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has postponed a sentencing hearing for a Springfield man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the death of an infant in 2019.

Prosecutors had charged Marc Carrier, 31, with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A sentencing hearing had been planned for Friday after he pleaded guilty in the case in August, according to court records.

Investigators say Carrier was caring for a baby, and an autopsy revealed the baby had suffered injuries from being shaken.

According to court documents, investigators say emergency crews found the baby not breathing, cold to the touch and his lips and ears had a blueish tint at a home in Springfield. Paramedics tried to save the baby’s life but couldn’t. The baby died at the home on August 23, 2019.

Investigators say Carrier lived at the home with six children. At the time of the death, the mother was at work. Carrier told authorities he dropped the child earlier in the day getting it out of a swing. Officers then questioned him about the baby’s injuries.

According to court documents, investigators say Carrier then explained he accidentally shoved the baby to the ground while picking up the baby. He did not realize he was hurting the baby, and he called it an accident.

