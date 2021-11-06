Springfield Fire Dept. reminds that open burning not allowed in city limits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is reminding residents that open burning is not allowed in city limits, aside from some specific situations that require a bonfire permit.

This reminder comes as Springfield fire crews have responded to more than 300 calls for unauthorized burning this year.

If you plan on having an outdoor recreational fire that follows Springfield Fire Department guidance, crews want you to keep these tips in mind:

There must be a means of extinguishing the fire present at all times.

A fire will not be allowed if the winds are 15 miles per hour or greater.

Total fuel size is limited to a maximum of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

The fuel may consist of only dry, seasoned firewood.

The fire must not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials.

The fire may be ignited by using only a small quantity of paper.

The fire must not burn for longer than four hours and must be extinguished by midnight of the day it was started.

A fire will not be allowed if it creates or adds to a hazardous or objectionable situation (if the smoke or odor emissions is staying low to the ground and is offensive).

Grass, leaves or any other type of yard waste cannot be burned and should be taken to the yard waste recycling centers for disposal: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/491/Yardwaste-Recycling-Center

The Springfield Fire Department also says to check your smoke alarm monthly. If your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced.

“Fire alarms play a vital role in saving lives and should be replaced every 10 years,” said Fire Chief David Pennington.

You can contact the Springfield Fire Department at SFDCRR@springfieldmo.gov or 417-874-2300 to request a free smoke alarm.

