Suspect on the run after crashing car in north Springfield

After gun found on floorboard of car, suspect speeds away from police
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division...
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division and Glenn.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a man who got away from officers and crashed his car in north Springfield near West Division Street and North Glenn Avenue.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police noticed a man parked in the middle of the road at Division and Missouri Avenue. Police say, when they approached the car, they found a man sleeping with a gun on the floorboard. That’s when the man woke and sped off down Division Street at high speeds, per police.

The suspect later crashed at Division and Glenn, but escaped from left scene of the crash. A gun was left in the car.

Lt. Jeremy Anderson says there is no threat to the public, but they are still searching for the man. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

