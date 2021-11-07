Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a man Saturday morning accused in a crime spree around Greene County that involved breaking in homes and making threats with a knife.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, faces two charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and first-degree domestic assault, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started in the mid-morning hours near the 2900 Block of West Ellison Drive, just south of Springfield city limits. Authorities say man attempted to force entry into a home. After receiving a tip, Greene County deputies responded to the area, but could not track down the suspect.

Later on, deputies reported to the 5000 Block of South Burrows Avenue for an active assault. Investigators say the same suspect entered an open garage and threatened a man with a knife. The victim’s spouse called authorities, then suspect left the home in a vehicle.

While deputies responded to the Burrows Avenue incident, they learned of another active assault call in the 700 Block of East Westchester Court. Investigators say the same suspect forced his way into a home and attempted to stab the homeowner with a knife.

Investigators say the victim and suspect struggled over the knife for several minutes. The two were involved in a physical altercation, but the suspect left the home after the victim disarmed him of the knife.

Deputies learned of a vehicle connected to the suspect, then tracked him down near Campbell Avenue and Plainview Road. The suspect led officers on a brief pursuit before he stopped.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Greene County Jail.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt and the case does not present a threat to the public.

