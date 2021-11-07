Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds ran across the streets of Springfield to compete in the 15th annual Bass Pro Shops Marathon.
The event consisted of four specific races, including a marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K and a marathon relay.
Winners, broken down by several races and categories include:
Marathon:
- Overall – Male:
- 1st Place – Ryan Guiliano, 36 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:26:55.
- 2nd Place – Kenneth Bowling, 37 years old from Bolivar, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:47:51.
- 3rd Place – Karl Finkenbinder, 40 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:48:01.
- Overall – Female:
- 1st Place – Jacqui Giuliano, 35 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:53:34.
- 2nd Place – Sara Ibbetson, 41 years old from Ozark, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:54:29.
- 3rd Place – Casey Wilson, 37 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:54:31.
- Overall – Male Master:
- 1st Place – Lukasz Willenberg, 40 years old from Saint Robert, Mo., placed first with a run time of 2:54:38.
- Overall – Female Master:
- 1st Place – Devra Leach, 44 years old from Hollister, Mo., placed first with a run time of 3:24:15.
Marathon:
- Overall – Male:
- 1st Place – Colin Langfitt, 32 years old from Republic, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:15:46.
- 2nd Place – Liam Lynch, 21 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:18:27.
- 3rd Place – Jake Loth, 17 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 1:18:46.
- Overall – Female:
- 1st Place – Luz Olivera, 24 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:19:08.
- 2nd Place – Rebecca Senn, 29 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:24:29.
- 3rd Place – Nicole Benson, 31 years old from Peoria, Ill., placed third with a run time of 1:24:50.
- Overall – Male Master:
- 1st Place – Tom May, from Columbia, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:20:15.
- Overall – Female Master:
- 1st Place – Jenny Russo, 48 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:39:43.
5K:
- Overall – Male:
- 1st Place – Toby Dogwiler, 47 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:26.
- 2nd Place – Calvin Kellogg, 20 years old, placed second with a run time of 17:49.
- 3rd Place – Noah Cones, 13 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 17:49.
- Overall – Female:
- 1st Place – Kimberly Reed, 33 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 18:01.
- 2nd Place – Lauren Bishard, 16 years old from Kansas City, Mo., placed second with a run time of 19:08.
- 3rd Place – Macy Kopp, 17 years old from Nixa, Mo., placed third with a run time of 20:29.
- Overall – Male Master:
- 1st Place: Matt Wegenka, 57 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:53.
- Overall – Female Master:
- 1st Place: Sharla Mathes, 44 years old from Branson, Mo., placed first with a run time of 21:58.
Marathon Relay:
- Overall – Battle of the Badges:
- 1st Place: Springfield Police Department finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:01:40.
- 2nd Place: Call 911 finished second in the relay with a finish time of 3:27:14.
- Overall – Family & Friends: (RESULTS PENDING)
- Men’s 1st Place:
- Women’s 1st Place: Run for Fun Club finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:26:03.
- Coed 1st Place:
- Overall – Corporate Division (RESULTS PENDING)
- Men’s 1st Place:
- Women’s 1st Place:
- Coed 1st Place:
