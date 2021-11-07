Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds ran across the streets of Springfield to compete in the 15th annual Bass Pro Shops Marathon.

The event consisted of four specific races, including a marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K and a marathon relay.

Bass Pro Shops announced several winners from the four races. CLICK HERE for the full results.

Winners, broken down by several races and categories include:

Marathon:

Overall – Male: 1st Place – Ryan Guiliano, 36 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:26:55. 2nd Place – Kenneth Bowling, 37 years old from Bolivar, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:47:51. 3rd Place – Karl Finkenbinder, 40 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:48:01.

Overall – Female: 1st Place – Jacqui Giuliano, 35 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:53:34. 2nd Place – Sara Ibbetson, 41 years old from Ozark, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:54:29. 3rd Place – Casey Wilson, 37 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:54:31.

Overall – Male Master: 1st Place – Lukasz Willenberg, 40 years old from Saint Robert, Mo., placed first with a run time of 2:54:38.

Overall – Female Master: 1st Place – Devra Leach, 44 years old from Hollister, Mo., placed first with a run time of 3:24:15.



Marathon:

Overall – Male: 1st Place – Colin Langfitt, 32 years old from Republic, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:15:46. 2nd Place – Liam Lynch, 21 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:18:27. 3rd Place – Jake Loth, 17 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 1:18:46.

Overall – Female: 1st Place – Luz Olivera, 24 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:19:08. 2nd Place – Rebecca Senn, 29 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:24:29. 3rd Place – Nicole Benson, 31 years old from Peoria, Ill., placed third with a run time of 1:24:50.

Overall – Male Master: 1st Place – Tom May, from Columbia, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:20:15.

Overall – Female Master: 1st Place – Jenny Russo, 48 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:39:43.



5K:

Overall – Male: 1st Place – Toby Dogwiler, 47 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:26. 2nd Place – Calvin Kellogg, 20 years old, placed second with a run time of 17:49. 3rd Place – Noah Cones, 13 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 17:49.

Overall – Female: 1st Place – Kimberly Reed, 33 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 18:01. 2nd Place – Lauren Bishard, 16 years old from Kansas City, Mo., placed second with a run time of 19:08. 3rd Place – Macy Kopp, 17 years old from Nixa, Mo., placed third with a run time of 20:29.

Overall – Male Master: 1st Place: Matt Wegenka, 57 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:53.

Overall – Female Master: 1st Place: Sharla Mathes, 44 years old from Branson, Mo., placed first with a run time of 21:58.



Marathon Relay:

Overall – Battle of the Badges: 1st Place: Springfield Police Department finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:01:40. 2nd Place: Call 911 finished second in the relay with a finish time of 3:27:14.

Overall – Family & Friends: (RESULTS PENDING) Men’s 1st Place: Women’s 1st Place: Run for Fun Club finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:26:03. Coed 1st Place:

Overall – Corporate Division (RESULTS PENDING) Men’s 1st Place: Women’s 1st Place: Coed 1st Place:



To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.