Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds ran across the streets of Springfield to compete in the 15th annual Bass Pro Shops Marathon.

The event consisted of four specific races, including a marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K and a marathon relay.

Bass Pro Shops announced several winners from the four races. CLICK HERE for the full results.

Winners, broken down by several races and categories include:

Marathon:

  • Overall – Male:
    • 1st Place – Ryan Guiliano, 36 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:26:55.
    • 2nd Place – Kenneth Bowling, 37 years old from Bolivar, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:47:51.
    • 3rd Place – Karl Finkenbinder, 40 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:48:01.
  • Overall – Female:
    • 1st Place – Jacqui Giuliano, 35 years old from Oakwood Hills, Ill., placed first with a run time of 2:53:34.
    • 2nd Place – Sara Ibbetson, 41 years old from Ozark, Mo., placed second with a run time of 2:54:29.
    • 3rd Place – Casey Wilson, 37 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 2:54:31.
  • Overall – Male Master:
    • 1st Place – Lukasz Willenberg, 40 years old from Saint Robert, Mo., placed first with a run time of 2:54:38.
  • Overall – Female Master:
    • 1st Place – Devra Leach, 44 years old from Hollister, Mo., placed first with a run time of 3:24:15.

Marathon:

  • Overall – Male:
    • 1st Place – Colin Langfitt, 32 years old from Republic, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:15:46.
    • 2nd Place – Liam Lynch, 21 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:18:27.
    • 3rd Place – Jake Loth, 17 years old from Branson, Mo., placed third with a run time of 1:18:46.
  • Overall – Female:
    • 1st Place – Luz Olivera, 24 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:19:08.
    • 2nd Place – Rebecca Senn, 29 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed second with a run time of 1:24:29.
    • 3rd Place – Nicole Benson, 31 years old from Peoria, Ill., placed third with a run time of 1:24:50.
  • Overall – Male Master:
    • 1st Place – Tom May, from Columbia, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:20:15.
  • Overall – Female Master:
    • 1st Place – Jenny Russo, 48 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 1:39:43.

5K:

  • Overall – Male:
    • 1st Place – Toby Dogwiler, 47 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:26.
    • 2nd Place – Calvin Kellogg, 20 years old, placed second with a run time of 17:49.
    • 3rd Place – Noah Cones, 13 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed third with a run time of 17:49.
  • Overall – Female:
    • 1st Place – Kimberly Reed, 33 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 18:01.
    • 2nd Place – Lauren Bishard, 16 years old from Kansas City, Mo., placed second with a run time of 19:08.
    • 3rd Place – Macy Kopp, 17 years old from Nixa, Mo., placed third with a run time of 20:29.
  • Overall – Male Master:
    • 1st Place: Matt Wegenka, 57 years old from Springfield, Mo., placed first with a run time of 17:53.
  • Overall – Female Master:
    • 1st Place: Sharla Mathes, 44 years old from Branson, Mo., placed first with a run time of 21:58.

Marathon Relay:

  • Overall – Battle of the Badges:
    • 1st Place: Springfield Police Department finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:01:40.
    • 2nd Place: Call 911 finished second in the relay with a finish time of 3:27:14.
  • Overall – Family & Friends: (RESULTS PENDING)
    • Men’s 1st Place:
    • Women’s 1st Place: Run for Fun Club finished first in the relay with a finish time of 3:26:03.
    • Coed 1st Place:
  • Overall – Corporate Division (RESULTS PENDING)
    • Men’s 1st Place:
    • Women’s 1st Place:
    • Coed 1st Place:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after altercation involving dogs in north Springfield
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division...
Suspect on the run after crashing car in north Springfield
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

Latest News

Dominique Johnson scores game-winning TD for Arkansas against Mississippi State.
Arkansas scores in final seconds to beat Mississippi State
PICTURES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Missouri State beat FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois 38-28 on Saturday.
No. 17 Missouri State knocks off No. 7 Southern Illinois behind big second half
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is stopped by Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge (25)...
QB Daniels returns as No. 1 Georgia dominates Missouri, 43-6